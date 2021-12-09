‘Release funds for works related to pandemic’

Bengaluru

09 December 2021 00:43 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Wednesday directed the Finance Department officials to release pending dues to various departments which developed health infrastructure during the second wave of COVID-19.

The Health and Family Welfare, the Revenue, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, and other departments had executed many health-related works for the creation of infrastructure for providing treatment of COVID-19 patients and to control the spread of the pandemic during the second wave.

Revenue mobilisation

Besides taking stock of the revenue mobilisation by the Commercial Tax, the Stamp and Registration, the Transport, and the Mines and Geology Departments during the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the Finance Department officials to release funds for expenditure incurred for establishment of oxygen plants in different districts, purchase of ventilators, oxygenated beds, and drugs, sources in the Government said.

In the light of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19, the officials have also been told to set aside sufficient funds for handling the pandemic in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister held a meeting with senior officials of the Government and discussed ways to counter the spread of of COVID-19.