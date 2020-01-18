Release flood relief before brainwashing people on CAA: Siddaramaiah to Shah

Former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s priorities for Karnataka.

Soon after Mr. Shah’s arrival in Bengaluru, Mr. Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets hit out at the Union Minister and the BJP Government demanding answers on various issues pertaining to the State — especially inadequate flood relief from the Centre, unresolved Mahadayi dispute, and recent police firing in Mangaluru that killed two people during an anti-CAA protest. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had tweeted on similar lines on Friday.

Under #AnswerMadiShah hashtag, Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted: “Mr. Shah, before investing time to brainwash people to accept your divisive policies, why don’t you visit flood-affected areas again and assess if the Central government funds given are sufficient or not?”

The Congress leader pointed out that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had claimed that Karnataka suffered losses of over ₹35,000 crore due to the floods. “But the Central aid is just ₹ 1,870 crore. When are you planning to give the remaining amount? Will there be any funds left after the implementation of CAA, NPR & NRC?” he tweeted.

Shifting stands

Referring to the Mahadayi water-sharing dispute, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked: “Mr. Shah, your colleagues give contradictory statements on the initiation of Mahadayi project. Why is there a change in stance after elections? What is your stand on the issue?”

Mr Shah, in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2018, had promised a resolution to the dispute within six months if the BJP was voted to power here.

On police firing in Mangaluru, Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted: “Two innocent victims were killed in Mangaluru. Don’t you think adequate investigation has to be initiated when people cry foul about the incident?”

The Congress, in a series of tweets, asked why the Central government was behaving in a “dictatorial manner”, despite countrywide public opinion against the CAA and NRC.

Kumaraswamy tweets

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy tweeted stating that it was ironical that Mr. Shah was arriving in the State to create public awareness campaign when flood victims were in the hope getting flood relief. “Your awareness campaign on CAA and NRC is only to cover up your blunders,” he said.