Release compensation without delay: DC

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. has directed officers of the Social Welfare Department to immediately release the compensation amount meant for families of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people who suffered atrocities.

Her gave this direction in a meeting of the district monitoring committee under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Shivamogga on Thursday. There should not be any delay. If there were any difficulties, he said, such cases should be brought to his notice.

The nominated members of the committee complained to the DC about the delay in taking action with regard to atrocity cases. Jagadish, a member, said in most of the cases, the police did not arrest the accused. Those who commit atrocities had no fear of the law, he alleged. Further, he said that funds under the Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan were being utilised for roads in localities where hardly Dalits constituted hardly 5% of the population. The officers should collect the details of the population before taking up any work, he said.

Superintendent of Police B.M .Laxmi Prasad, Assistant Commissioner T.V. Prakash and others were present in the meeting.