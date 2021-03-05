Release caste census report: Vishwanath

He finds fault with formation of committee

In the midst of agitations to seek reservation or changes in the reservation category in Karnataka, ruling party member A.H. Vishwanath on Thursday criticised the government’s decision to set up a three-member committee to look into reservation issues and urged the government to accept the caste census report submitted by the backward classes commission.

“Accept the caste census report finalised by the Kanthraj commission and allow a public debate on it. I do not agree with the formation of the committee,” the BJP MLC said during the discussion on the socio-economic census. He pointed out that when reservation was provided during D. Devaraj Urs period without any community asking for it. “Today, communities are demanding reservation, with religious heads taking the lead,” he said. He also questioned the delay in releasing the report.

Another ruling party member, K.P. Nanjundi, accused the government of consistently delaying the release of the report.

He said, “When I asked the government last time, I was informed that the report would be released soon since a new chairman had been appointed to the commission.”

Senior Janata Dal (Secular) member Marithibbe Gowda accused political parties of fuelling demand for reservation of communities, including that of Kurubas and Panchamasalis. When he suggested that religious heads should shed their saffron robes before taking to streets, Congress and BJP members took objection. Mr. Gowda also took objection to Cabinet Ministers taking part in the agitations seeking reservation.

Meanwhile, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, in his response, said the report was ready, and that they would hold discussion with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to release the report soon.