Release advertisement duesto newspapers, govt. urged

The District and Medium Kannada Newspapers Editors Association has submitted a memorandum to the State government through the Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir seeking release of dues against advertisements published in their respective newspapers in the State.

Association president Siddappa Lingeri has said that the State government has merely called journalists and media persons as corona warriors but done nothing for their welfare as crores of rupees have remained as dues from the government to all newspapers against advertisements published so far in the State.

Nearly 5,000 families of journalists and media persons across the State will face economic difficulties if the government did not release the dues soon, he said.

After lockdown was announced to fight COVID-19, most newspapers began facing financial difficulties as they were not getting advertisements either from the government or private parties. Under such circumstances, newspaper organisations are waiting for the release of dues to them from the government to meet their expenditure, he said.

Therefore, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should take immediate steps and release dues to protect journalists and media organisations, he said.

Sharanu Gadduge, Raju Nallikar and Kumarswamy Kalal were present.