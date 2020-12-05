Relay hunger strike from today

HUBBALLI

05 December 2020 02:35 IST

Seeking fulfilment of various demands pertaining to school teachers and private educational institutions, various organisations led by former Minister and MLC Basavaraj Horatti will launch a relay hunger strike in Dharwad from Saturday.

Karnataka Rajya Madhyamika Shala Noukarara Sangha, Private Educational Institution Employees and Management Boards Coordination Committee, and other organisations have jointly planned the relay hunger strike to press for their various demands, which they say have been pending since long.

On Saturday, Mr. Horatti, accompanied by teachers and employees of private institutions from Gadag, will launch the agitation in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad.

Mr. Horatti said the strike was being launched as repeated pleas to the State government over pending demands had made no impact.

The main demands of the organisations are providing grant-in-aid to all permanent unaided educational schools and colleges that meet the required criteria; implementation of the recommendations of Basavaraj Horatti Committee on Notional Increment; abolition of the new pension scheme and reinstatement of the old pension scheme’ extension of ‘Jyoti Sanjivini’ scheme to aided educational institutions; release of salary grants to N.A. Muttanna Memorial Police Children Residential School and reopening of the school; implementation of Vaidyanathan Committee Report in total; immediate withdrawal of the order on stopping recruitments of teachers; extension of all benefits provided to government employees to employees of private aided educational institutions and others.

Various district units of Madhyamika Shala Noukarara Sangh and other organisations will participate in the agitation by turn, the organisers said.