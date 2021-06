Bengaluru

25 June 2021 20:17 IST

With positivity rate of COVID-19 reducing to less than 5, the State government has extended more relaxations in three districts — Chamarajanagar, Davangere, and Chikkamagaluru. In these districts, shops will be allowed to open till 5 p.m. till July 5.

However, stringent lockdown continues in Mysuru district, said an order issued by the government.

