Relaxations for Hubballi from Monday

Barring the containment zones in Hubballi, economic activities are set to begin here from Monday, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said.

Of the 12 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharwad district, seven persons have been discharged from the designated hospital and the condition of five continues to be stable.

Speaking to presspersons after chairing a review meeting on COVID-19 in Dharwad on Saturday, Mr. Shettar said excluding shops and establishments in containment zones, all other shops providing essential commodities would be allowed to operate from Monday.

The Minister said that already in rest of the taluks in Dharwad district, economic activities had gained momentum. “From Monday on, all shops including provision stores, hotels (only takeaway facility) and others registered under the Shops and Establishment Act will resume operations,” he said.

However, the Minister warned people against misusing the relaxations and appealed to them to strictly follow the health guidelines.

The relaxations will not apply to malls, shopping complexes, temples, gymnasiums, bars, and restaurants, Mr. Shettar clarified.

“People cannot come out of their house from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and prohibitory orders will be force. And industries operating at night should make temporary arrangements for their workers to stay on their premises,” he said.

Director of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Ramlingappa Antarthani said that every day, an average of 250 samples were being tested at the virology laboratory. “On an average, 800 patients are treated at the OPD and there are around 500 in-patients,” he said.

Dr. Antarthani said for the first time, ICMR had given permission to KIMS to conduct plasma therapy trials on COVID-19 patients.