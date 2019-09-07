Relatives threaten to boycott woman

A Dalit woman and her family have accused her husband’s relatives of boycotting her over a family dispute in Mukut Khan Hubli in Kittur taluk.

In a complaint to the tahsildar, Kashavva Shankar Hindalagi complained that her husband’s relatives had fought with her over delay in cremation of the body of a relative.

According to her, her husband’s relatives had picked a quarrel with her over a silly matter and had threatened to boycott her and not let her use the village burial ground.

If our own people threaten us like this, who will protect us, she said in her complaint. She asked the tahsildar to take action against members of the Hindalgi family who were harassing her.

Tahsildar Praveen Jain said he had spoken to both parties. “We are asking the two families to arrive at a compromise. I hope it will happen soon,” he said.

The police said there was no complaint filed by either parties. A police officer clarified that such incidents where both parties are Dalits, did not attract provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.