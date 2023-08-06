ADVERTISEMENT

Relatives of dead woman protest with her mortal remains in front of police station in Sankeshwar

August 06, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - HUBBALLI

Alleging that a woman had died because of the negligence of doctors, the family members staged protest keeping the dead body before the police station in Sankeshwar on Friday night.

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that a woman had died because of the negligence of doctors, the family members staged a protest keeping the dead body of the victim before the police station in Sankeshwar on Friday night.

Kirana Mohan Tikke, 23, a resident of Konakeri in Hukkeri taluk, had undergone tubectomy at the Nidasoshi Government Hospital. After being discharged from the hospital four days ago, the housewife had developed a stomach pain forcing her family members to admit her to a private hospital.

On Friday, the woman died at the hospital and the doctors treating her had reportedly conveyed to the kin that she had died, owing to complications arising out of the surgery conducted at the government hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, the family members came to the Sankeshwar police station with the dead body and staged the protest blaming the doctors of Nidasosi Government Hospital for her death and sought action. Following the protest, the police sent the body for post-mortem and assured the relatives of requisite action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US