Relatives of dead woman protest with her mortal remains in front of police station in Sankeshwar

Alleging that a woman had died because of the negligence of doctors, the family members staged a protest keeping the dead body of the victim before the police station in Sankeshwar on Friday night.

Kirana Mohan Tikke, 23, a resident of Konakeri in Hukkeri taluk, had undergone tubectomy at the Nidasoshi Government Hospital. After being discharged from the hospital four days ago, the housewife had developed a stomach pain forcing her family members to admit her to a private hospital.

On Friday, the woman died at the hospital and the doctors treating her had reportedly conveyed to the kin that she had died, owing to complications arising out of the surgery conducted at the government hospital.

Consequently, the family members came to the Sankeshwar police station with the dead body and staged the protest blaming the doctors of Nidasosi Government Hospital for her death and sought action. Following the protest, the police sent the body for post-mortem and assured the relatives of requisite action.

