HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Relatives of dead woman protest with her mortal remains in front of police station in Sankeshwar

Alleging that a woman had died because of the negligence of doctors, the family members staged protest keeping the dead body before the police station in Sankeshwar on Friday night.

August 06, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that a woman had died because of the negligence of doctors, the family members staged a protest keeping the dead body of the victim before the police station in Sankeshwar on Friday night.

Kirana Mohan Tikke, 23, a resident of Konakeri in Hukkeri taluk, had undergone tubectomy at the Nidasoshi Government Hospital. After being discharged from the hospital four days ago, the housewife had developed a stomach pain forcing her family members to admit her to a private hospital.

On Friday, the woman died at the hospital and the doctors treating her had reportedly conveyed to the kin that she had died, owing to complications arising out of the surgery conducted at the government hospital.

Consequently, the family members came to the Sankeshwar police station with the dead body and staged the protest blaming the doctors of Nidasosi Government Hospital for her death and sought action. Following the protest, the police sent the body for post-mortem and assured the relatives of requisite action.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.