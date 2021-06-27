Rekha murder case: Two prime accused held

Bengaluru

27 June 2021 23:42 IST

The West division police on Sunday night arrested slain former councillor Rekha Kadiresh’s sister-in-law Mala and her son Arul in connection with the murder.

With this, seven persons have been arrested so far and efforts are on to track down others involved in the murder.

According to the police, Mala and Arul are the prime accused in the case.

Their names cropped up after the police grilled Peter, Surya, Stephen, Ajay, and Purushotham, who were arrested soon after the murder on Thursday.