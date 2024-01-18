ADVERTISEMENT

Rejuvenate and fill tanks to ensure water for irrigation in Raichur district, govt. urged

January 18, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Kere Balakedaarara Sangha has urged the State government to take steps to rejuvenate and fill tanks in Raichur district to ensure water for irrigation of crops, in the wake of farmers having dropped the cultivation of a second crop during the rabi season owing to a shortage of rainfall.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Thursday, president of the sangha S.B. Patil said that though Raichur district is located between two major rivers, the Krishna and the Tungabhadra, farmers are facing shortage of water.

Therefore, the government should develop and rejuvenate tanks and fill them with riverwater immediately to ensure irrigation of farmland, he said.

The district has a total of 246 tanks and of these, 175 belong to the Zilla Panchayat and 71 to the Minor Irrigation Department, he said.

These tanks have to be developed and rejuvenated with the help of tank water users to provide water to dry land and also, to protect standing crops, Mr. Patil added.

CONNECT WITH US