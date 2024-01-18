GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rejuvenate and fill tanks to ensure water for irrigation in Raichur district, govt. urged

January 18, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Kere Balakedaarara Sangha has urged the State government to take steps to rejuvenate and fill tanks in Raichur district to ensure water for irrigation of crops, in the wake of farmers having dropped the cultivation of a second crop during the rabi season owing to a shortage of rainfall.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Thursday, president of the sangha S.B. Patil said that though Raichur district is located between two major rivers, the Krishna and the Tungabhadra, farmers are facing shortage of water.

Therefore, the government should develop and rejuvenate tanks and fill them with riverwater immediately to ensure irrigation of farmland, he said.

The district has a total of 246 tanks and of these, 175 belong to the Zilla Panchayat and 71 to the Minor Irrigation Department, he said.

These tanks have to be developed and rejuvenated with the help of tank water users to provide water to dry land and also, to protect standing crops, Mr. Patil added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.