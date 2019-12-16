Rejection of applications, main concern under Sakala Mission

The number of services provided under the Sakala Mission for redressal of citizens’ grievances has seen a nearly seven-fold jump jump during the last seven years and Bengaluru Urban district has bagged the dubious distinction of poor performer in the disposal of applications.

However, rejection of applications by authorities in various departments and districts was the main concern and the government was studying the reasons for it.

The number of services has increased from 151 of 11 departments in 2012 to 1,033 services from 91 departments in 2019.

The Sakala Mission, which was started in April 2012, has recorded a strike rate of 96.91% and 96.40% in disposal of applications in October and November 2019, respectively.

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, who is in charge of the Sakala programme, on Monday released three reports on disposal of applications in 30 districts and said the State Secretariat would be brought under the Sakala. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has given the green signal for the proposal.

Top performing districts in disposal of applications in October were Chikkaballapur, Chamarajangar and Udupi while the poor performing ones were Bengaluru Urban (30th rarnk), Bidar (29) and Raichur (28).

In November 2019, top performing districts were Yadgir, Chikkaballapur and Raichur while at the bottom of the table were Vijayapura, Bengaluru Urban and Koppal. The Sakala aims to ensure time-bound service to the public under the Karnataka Sakala Services Act 2011.

Mr. Kumar said “the pendency of applications pertaining to revenue and khata certificates is a matter of concern” and the cause for the poor track record of Bengaluru Urban district. The poor performance of the city’s civic agency, BBMP, is said to be another reason.

Rejection of applications

Bidar district has recorded 19.23% rejection applications in October. A team of officials would be send to Bidar to identify the reasons.

In the taluk-wise category for October, Aurad in Bidar again topped the list in rejection of applications (48.51%) followed by Bidar (22.98%) and Kampli (20.64%). Kottur (37.5%), Aurad (17.58%) and Ramangaram (16.68%) were toppers in rejection of applications in November.

Rejection of applications is said to be the main reason for citizens directly approaching the Ministers and elected representatives such as MPs and MLAs. The officials would identify on grounds officials rejected applications, Mr Kumar said.

Departments: The department-wise rejection rate was highest in Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (46.75%) followed by Karnataka Industrial Development Board (46.59%) and IT/BT and S&T (33.3%).

In November, the rejection rate was highest in IT/BT/S&T - 33.33% followed by Department of Electrical Inspectorate (17.84%) and Directorate of Printing, Stationeries and Publishing (16.67%). (EOM)