Reintroduce govt. quota seats in BVB College, urges ABVP

August 18, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Seeking the re-introduction of government quota seats in BVB College of Engineering and Technology (Now KLE Technological University), scores of students took out a protest march and staged a demonstration before the college in Hubballi on Friday.

Staging a demonstration before the college premises in Hubballi, the protesting students pointed out that every year poor meritorious students were able to get government quota seats allotted through KCET in BVB College and pursue their engineering education. But from the current academic year, these seats were not be being made available to them, they said.

They said that in the draft seat matrix published by the KCET, 228 government quota seats available for the poor meritorious students were shown as available. However, in the subsequent seat matrix announced by KCET, there was no mention of these seats, which meant that there would be no seats available to the meritorious students in the prestigious institution, they said.

The ABVP office-bearers, addressing the protesters, said that at a time when there was not a single government engineering college in Dharwad district, even the government quota seats available to meritorious students in the private engineering college had been taken away. This was nothing but destroying the future of hundreds of poor meritorious students from the region, they said.

They urged the Karnataka Examination Authority and State government to immediately withdraw its decision and make provision for government quota seats in BVB College. Otherwise the agitation would be intensified in the coming days, they warned.

The protest was led by ABVB office-bearers Mounish Gouda, Susheel Itagi, Naveen Ballari, Manoj, Sannath, Pushpa, Sushmita and others.

