Reinstate Eshwarappa into Cabinet, says BJP OBC Morcha leader

December 21, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The former State vice-president of BJP’s OBC Morcha Avvanna Myakeri on Wednesday demanded that the State government reinstate the former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa into the Cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Eshwarappa resigned from the State Cabinet in April following allegations against him in connection with the suicide of a contractor Santosh Patil.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Mr. Myakeri said that Mr. Eshwarappa had voluntarily resigned to prevent embarrassment to the party. And, now the police have given a clean chit to the leader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that the police report has revealed that there is no evidence to support the allegations made against Mr. Eshwarappa by the victim before he took the extreme step.

Considering the leader’s contributions to strengthening the party at the grass-roots level, the State government should induct Mr. Eshwarappa into the Cabinet, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US