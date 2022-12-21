  1. EPaper
Reinstate Eshwarappa into Cabinet, say BJP OBC Morcha leader

December 21, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The former State vice-president of BJP’s OBC Morcha Avvanna Myakeri on Wednesday demanded that the State government reinstate the former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa into the Cabinet.

Mr. Eshwarappa resigned from the State Cabinet in April following allegations against him in connection with the suicide of a contractor Santosh Patil.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Mr. Myakeri said that Mr. Eshwarappa had voluntarily resigned to prevent embarrassment to the party. And, now the police have given a clean chit to the leader.

He said that the police report has revealed that there is no evidence to support the allegations made against Mr. Eshwarappa by the victim before he took the extreme step.

Considering the leader’s contributions to strengthening the party at the grass-roots level, the State government should induct Mr. Eshwarappa into the Cabinet, he added.

