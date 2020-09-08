Reinfection case: Minister asks for detailed study

Bengaluru

08 September 2020 08:22 IST

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday directed officials to study carefully the COVID-19 reinfection case in a 27-year-old woman in Bengaluru and submit a report on how similar reinfection cases were treated in other States.

The Minister, who on Monday conducted a meeting with task force officials regarding COVID-19 at Vidhana Soudha, said other countries that have reported cases of reinfection have come up with different reasons for it. “We need to study the Bengaluru case in detail to find out if it was a reinfection or if the patient had not been cured completely the first time she had tested positive,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakar added that the case should not cause panic and fear among people.

Advertising

Advertising