Rahman Khan urges MPs to reject ‘deeply rejudiced’ waqf Bill

Urging all MPs to reject The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha K. Rahman Khan has argued that there has never been a legislation that so blatantly reflected prejudice and ill will and has been brought without consultation and due process. He termed it a “deeply prejudiced Bill that will cause irreparable damage to the waqf system”.

“The Bill, as presented, appears to be a deviation from the spirit of fairness and constitutional values that guide our law-making process,” Mr. Khan, who headed two joint parliamentary committees in 1999 and 2008 to look into the functioning of waqf boards, said in an open letter to the MPs on Monday.

Glaring lack of consultation

“Unfortunately, a lack of meaningful consultation with key stakeholders, including the Waqf Boards and the community, is glaring. The oversight not only raises questions about the legitimacy of the proposed changes but also points to a deeper malaise - a disregard for the voices of the minority communities affected by these amendments. The Bill, instead of strengthening the capacity of Waqf Boards to manage assets effectively, appears to curtail their autonomy and disempower the boards, which have historically played crucial role in safeguarding Waqf properties,” he said in the letter.

He also pointed out that far from building bridges and trust, the Bill deepens the divide between the State and the community that already feels marginalised.

“The Bill in its current form not only fails to meet standards but also risks alienating communities further. I urge the Parliament to engage in a more inclusive and transparent process and address the concerns of stakeholders in inclusive and transparent process.”

Undermines reforms

Mr. Khan said though the statement of objects of the Bill states that it is based on recommendations of a committee chaired by Justice Rajinder Sachar, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf and the Central Wakf Council, a closer examination makes it evident that the it does not build upon 2013 amendments but rather undermines the comprehensive reforms painstakingly crafted through dialogue with all relevant stakeholders.

He also pointed out that the Bill violates constitutional Rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 25, 26, and 29.

He said that the government is seeking to exert greater control over Waqf properties despite having made no contribution to their creation. “Waqf properties are not State assets and they are a result of centuries of charitable endowments made by individuals from the Muslim community for religious and social purposes.”

