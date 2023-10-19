Rehearsal of Dasara procession held at the palace

October 19, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

With only a few days remaining for Vijayadashami scheduled on October 24, a rehearsal for Dasara procession was conducted on the premises of the palace with all 14 elephants led by Abhimanyu, who carries the golden howdah, participating.

On the occasion, the mounted police, the police band, and the police contingents took part in the practice.

Flowers were showered on Abhimanyu, which is the lead elephant and carries the 750-kilo golden howdah with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in it during the procession. On the day of Vijayadashami, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries offer flowers to the deity, which has been the tradition.

After the practice inside the palace premises, all the elephants marched till Bannimantap and returned to the palace.

This year, nearly 50 tableaux and over 100 cultural troupes are expected to participate to portray the culture of the land.

Besides the government departments, some Central government agencies too are expected to put up their tableau in the procession which will be watched by lakhs of people. The live telecast of the finale will also be watched world over considering the popularity of Jamboo Savari and the tradition for which the city is globally known.

The seating arrangements inside the palace premises are limited, with the entry confined to the pass holders, invitees, VVIPs, VIPs, and ticket holders. The procession route will be thronged by a large number of people with the people perched onto the trees and buildings to get a glimpse of the procession that unfolds after the Nandi Dhwaja puja.

All 14 elephants have been rehearsing for the grand event, with Abhimanyu and a couple of tuskers carrying the wooden replica of the howdah as part of the weight carrying tasks.

The arrangements are being made for the people to watch the procession along the route between the palace and Bannimantap. Barricades are being put up along the route.

Security has been stepped up in the city since the day the festivities unfolded atop the Chamundi hills.

The last of the festivities will be the torchlight parade to be held at Bannimantap grounds. This is another spectacle that will be watched by a large number of people.

All roads lead to Mysuru with tourists thronging the city to witness the celebrations that have come alive with the city brightly lit to enliven the festive ambience. The festivities conclude on October 24.