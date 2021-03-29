Rehabilitating manual scavengers through RDPR

Hassan

29 March 2021 23:28 IST

Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Anuradha has instructed officers of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to identify manual scavengers, if any, and provide them rehabilitation so that they give up the job.

She spoke at a training programme for the staff members of the RDPR, engaged to conduct a survey to identify manual scavengers in the district. Manual scavenging had been banned through a law. It would be against the law to hire men to clear soak pits or toilets. “The pits and underground drainage could be cleared only using machinery. Those who violate the law would attract punishment”, she said.

The officers of the Social Welfare Department told the staff members that the survey should be completed by April 18 in Shivamogga district. The staff would visit localities and look for the manual scavengers, if any, as part of the survey. Those who are into the job for various reasons could submit an application seeking rehabilitation.

Officers of Shivamogg Taluk panchayat and Panchayat Development Officers of the district attended the training programme.