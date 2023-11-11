HamberMenu
Regulations on sale, bursting of crackers announced

The authorities say the vendors are stipulated to sell only certified green crackers and any stock and sale of high-decibel crackers would be viewed seriously as a violation of the law

November 11, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The sale and bursting of high-decibel crackers during Deepavali has been banned by the district administration in Mysuru.

| Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The district administration in Mysuru has announced regulations governing the sale and bursting of crackers during Deepavali festival in a bid to curb noise and air pollution.

It is also a precautionary measure to prevent any accidental damage to property or individuals.

The authorities said the vendors are stipulated to sell only certified green crackers and any stock and sale of high-decibel crackers would be viewed seriously as a violation of the law.

The public’s attention has been drawn to the availability of green crackers with vendors and not only does it have a green cracker label but also a QR code, according to the authorities. The vendors were also warned that crackers without the green labels will be seized.

The district administration has also ruled that crackers can be burst only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. To reduce noise pollution, the authorities have said crackers cannot generate noise or sound exceeding 145 dB(C)pk at 4 metres distance from the point of bursting as per the norms.

In addition, there are strict rules prohibiting bursting of crackers in silent zones like hospitals, nursing homes, schools, places of worship etc and violation would be viewed seriously, according to the authorities.

