Registrations under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandan Yojana exceed target in Yadgir

Eligible women, including pregnant women, have fully utilised benefits under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) in Yadgir district.

For the 2024–25 period, the district stands in the second place in the State as far as registration of pregnant women is concerned and in the first place in registration of lactating mothers post-delivery.

“The target for registration by pregnant women was 2,241. But, we have achieved 2,615 registrations and have come second in the State. Another target for lactating mothers was 475. But, we have achieved 1,285 registrations. The benefits will reach the registered women,“ Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela said in an official meeting in Yadgir on Monday.

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) was launched on January 1, 2017 to provide financial support (maternity benefits) for pregnant and lactating mothers to improve the health and nutrition of the mother and child, as well as compensation for wage loss.

The scheme is to provide maternity benefits to women who are socially and economically disadvantaged. This benefit is to be provided to a woman for the first two living children, provided the second child is a girl. For the first child, maternity benefit of ₹5,000 is provided in two instalments. A woman gets ₹6,000 for the second child, subject to the second child being a girl, in one installment after birth.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked government officials presented in the meeting to ensure that all government schemes promptly reach beneficiaries, including transgenders.

“The officers of various government departments should ensure coordination in implement schemes like construction of houses for women from economically weaker sections of society and transgenders, providing employment to these beneficiaries, conducting training for skill development, providing financial assistance to interested people to run small scale industries, aiding dropouts to bring them to mainstream, pension and other benefits to farmers under agriculture and horticulture,” she told the officials.

The officers should actively work to protect children from problems and ensure that their rights are not impaired.

