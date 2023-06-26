ADVERTISEMENT

Registrations for Gruha Jyoti cross 51 lakh

June 26, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

People gathered for Gruha Jyoti scheme registration at a Bescom office in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Registrations for the Gruha Jyoti scheme crossed 51 lakh on Sunday.

Under the scheme, the State government provides up to 200 units of free power to households.

“With the registration process made simple and swift, a total of 51,17,692 consumers have registered for the scheme as on June 25, 2023,” Energy Department said in a press release.

“Consumers can register without any fee at any electricity supply office, Nadakacheri or from their computer/mobile by visiting the Seva Sindhu portal https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in. Also, for registration at BangaloreOne, KarnatakaOne and GramaOne centres and gram panchayats, one has to pay a specified service charge only. Any illegal demand for extra money, consumers may intimate 24x7 helpline 1912,” the department said in the release.

