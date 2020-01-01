Registrationof farmers from today

Stating that the Union government, along with a share of the State government, has fixed the minimum support price for tur at ₹ 6,100 per quintal, Deputy Commissioner K. Rajendra has said that registration of farmers for selling tur under minimum support price would start on Wednesday.

In a release, he said that while the Union government has fixed ₹ 5,800 per quintal, the State government is adding ₹ 300 to it as its share taking the total minimum support price to ₹ 6,100 per quintal.

He said that as per the guidelines, a maximum of 10 quintals of tur from a maximum of five acres land has been fixed for procurement from each farmer.

Registration would be done online at procurement centres. The places where the procurement centres would be opened in Bagalkot are: Rampur, Benakatti of Bagalkot, Chikkasinganagutti, Hireadarapur, Kandagal of Hungund, Badami town, Kerur PKPS, APMC of Bilagi, APMC of Mudhol, APMC of Jamkhandi, Gothe, Savalagi, Chikkapadasalagi and Todalbagi of Jamkhandi taluk. Mr. Rajendra has asked farmers to carry documents such as Aadhaar card, title deed of land, bank account number been linked to Aadhaar, while visiting the centres for registration.