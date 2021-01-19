Registration of frontline workers to be completed by Jan. 24

Civic chief says with better awareness, more people will voluntarily take vaccine

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has already begun data entry of the frontline workers, who will be vaccinated in the second phase.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said the process was likely to be completed by January 24. “The second phase of vaccinations will be taken up following the directions of the State government,” he said.

On Monday, COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in 228 locations, including PHCs (primary health centres) and private hospitals. As many as 20,226 beneficiaries had been intimated about the vaccination, of whom 8,489 were vaccinated. The overall percentage of coverage was around 42%.

The vaccinations are being administered since Saturday for the 1.82 lakh healthcare workers. The civic body had covered 65% on Saturday and 58% on Sunday. “A total of 3,569 beneficiaries, including 2,700 in Manipal Hospital alone, were vaccinated on Sunday. We hope to maintain the momentum and improve coverage,” he said.

He hoped more people would come forward to get vaccinated from Monday and added that the vaccinations were completely voluntary in nature.

“We are informing all the beneficiaries and are trying to create more awareness about the safety of the vaccinations. We will not force anyone to take the vaccine,” he said.