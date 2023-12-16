Registration for Yuva Nidhi to begin this month

December 16, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka will roll out the Yuva Nidhi scheme — which aims to provide monthly allowances to unemployed degree and diploma holders — by the end of December, said Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka.

“The registration process for the rollout of our fifth guarantee scheme Yuva Nidhi, which provides honorarium to unemployed graduates and ITI graduates, will begin by the end of this December. The government will implement the fifth guarantee of our party as promised,” said Mr. Surjewala in a statement.

He further said the State government had reserved ₹38,000 crore for all the five guarantee schemes in the current year. “Importantly, so far, 4.30 crore people of the State have benefited from these four major guarantee schemes,” he said.

