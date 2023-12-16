GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Registration for Yuva Nidhi to begin this month

December 16, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka will roll out the Yuva Nidhi scheme — which aims to provide monthly allowances to unemployed degree and diploma holders — by the end of December, said Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka.

“The registration process for the rollout of our fifth guarantee scheme Yuva Nidhi, which provides honorarium to unemployed graduates and ITI graduates, will begin by the end of this December. The government will implement the fifth guarantee of our party as promised,” said Mr. Surjewala in a statement.

He further said the State government had reserved ₹38,000 crore for all the five guarantee schemes in the current year. “Importantly, so far, 4.30 crore people of the State have benefited from these four major guarantee schemes,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Indian National Congress / unemployment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.