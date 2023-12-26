Registration for Yuva Nidhi begins in Dharwad

December 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Registration under Yuva Nidhi, one of the five guarantee schemes announced by the Congress-led State government, began in Dharwad district on Tuesday.

The scheme is aimed at providing monthly stipend to unemployed degree and diploma holders on the National Youth Day on January 12.

Chairing a meeting of officials in Dharwad on Tuesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Geeta C.D. said that data on unemployed youth will be collected for creating a data base.

“Degree and diploma students who have passed their exam in 2022-23 and have not got any employment within 180 days after passing the final exam are entitled for assistance. Such candidates have to register their names online on the Seva Sindhu portal. The registration process commenced on Tuesday and eligible candidates have been asked to register their names,” she said.

Ms. Geeta said that graduate unemployed youth will receive an allowance of ₹3,000 per month for a period of two years and diploma holders will receive ₹1,500. And, the amount will be directly remitted to their bank accounts.

She said that the candidates will have to submit their study certificates and declare in writing their unemployment status.

It is required that the beneficiaries on receiving any employment should inform the authorities about their employment so as to enable the government to stop payment of assistance. In case, they fail to do so despite them being employed, legal action will be taken against them and penalty imposed, she said.

Skill Development Officer Chandrappa and other officials took part in the meeting.