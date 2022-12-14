Registration for selling agricultural produces at procurement centres in Ballari from today

December 14, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati speaking at a Task Force Committee meeting at his office in Ballari on Monday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

The Task Force Committee on procurement of farm produces under Price Support Scheme (PSS) in Ballari district has resolved to launch the registration process on Thursday and start procurement in January next.

Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati, who presided over a meeting at his office in Ballari on Monday, directed the officials to start preparations for opening procurement centres and storing purchased produces.

“Harvesting has already been completed. Farmers will start bringing in their produces to the market. We should start the registration process immediately so that the farmers can enrol themselves and sell their crop at Minimum Support Price (MSP) at the procurement centres without any issues,” Mr. Malapati said.

As per the decision taken in the meeting, procurement centres will be opened at APMC Yards in Ballari, Siruguppa, Sandur and Kampli. It was also resolved to open one more such centre at the Kurgod APMC taking into account the availability of storage facility there.

The government will purchase common paddy at ₹2,020 a quintal, grade A paddy at ₹2,060 a quintal, ragi at ₹3,578 a quintal, hybrid jowar at ₹2,970 a quintal and Maldandi jowar at ₹2,990 in the procurement centres.

“You should ensure that qualified and expert examiners are appointed at every procurement centre for quality checking. You should also see that no inconvenience is caused to any farmer during the entire procurement process. Basic amenities such as drinking water facility and sheets to protect crop in the event of rain should be put in place at every procurement centre. The officials concerned should give the maximum publicity about the procurement process so that more farmers can make use of the scheme,” Mr. Malapati said.

