July 15, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Registration for Gruha Lakshmi, the Congress government’s fourth guarantee scheme, will begin on July 19. Registration is free, and there is no deadline to apply, said Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on July 15.

Briefing mediapersons, the Minister said the woman head of a family, as mentioned in the ration card (BPL, APL and Antyodaya cards), will be the eligible beneficiary. However, she or her husband should not be a taxpayer (Income Tax or GST payee). As many as 1.28 crore families are set to benefit through this scheme.

“The beneficiary has to provide the ration card number and Aadhaar card number, which is linked to the bank. If she wishes to receive money to another account, she has to give bank account details with a pass book of that account during registration. The cash benefit of ₹2,000 will be transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) from August 16 every month to the bank account that is linked to the Aadhaar number of the beneficiary. In case the beneficiary has provided a new bank account (other than the one linked to her Aadhaar number), the amount will be transferred through RTGS,” the Minister said.

“We have invited our national leaders for the launch. Our Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have written to our leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge, requesting their presence at the launch. If they accept, the scheme will be launched on July 17 at 5 p.m. at the banquet hall in Vidhana Soudha. Otherwise, it will be launched by our Chief Minister on July 19,” she said.

How to register for Gruha Lakshmi scheme of Karnataka government?

Registration can be done in two ways.

“Each ration card-holder, who is the woman head of the family, will be given a date, time and venue to register, through a SMS on her mobile number linked to her Aadhaar card. She has to visit the venue at the specified time to register.”

In rural areas, registration will be done in the nearest Grama One or Bapuji Seva Kendra. In urban areas, it will be the nearest Karnataka One or Bengaluru One centre.

In case a beneficiary is unable to visit the centres on the designated date and time, she can visit the same centre on the same day, or any other day, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., the Minister explained.

“Alternately, a Praja Pratinidhi (citizen volunteer identified by the government) will visit every household and register beneficiaries,” the Minister said.

Helpline number for Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka

The date, time and venue for registration, or any other query regarding the scheme, can be enquired on helpline (1902) or by sending an SMS or WhatsApp message to 8147500500.

A sanction certificate will be issued after registration in the designated centre. In case registration is done by a Praja Pratinidhi, the sanction certificate will be provided later at the doorstep of the beneficiary.

A text message, indicating sanction, is sent by SMS to the applicant’s mobile number provided during registration, she said.

Ms Hebbalkar said there is no possibility of any fake registration. “In case, the registration is done at the designated centre, and if a Praja Pratinidhi tries to register the beneficiary again, the system will not accept the registration while indicating that the applicant is already registered,” she added.