Registration for copra procurement to begin tomorrow

March 03, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The registration of farmers for the procurement of ball copra at the support price of ₹12,000 per quintal will begin on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation will procure copra from the registered coconut growers. The agencies will procure ball copra at the rate of six quintals per acre, not exceeding 15 quintals from a farmer.

In a press release, the officers of the Department of Agricultural Marketing, said the registration process will last for 45 days. The farmers can register their names at the APMC market in Arasikere, Channarayapatna, Holenarasipur, Gandasi, Banavara. Javagal, Jayapura, Shravanabelgola, Nuggehalli, Dudda, Bagur, Hirisave and Udayapura through the login ID of Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary InformaTion System (FRUITS). The procurement price will be credited to the Aadhar-linked bank account of the beneficiaries, the department said.

Earlier, the registration ended within three days. Following the allegations of irregularities in the process, the registration was suspended.