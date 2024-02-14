GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Registration for Agniveer recruitment from Karnataka, Kerala begins

February 14, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The online registration for the Common Entrance Examination for Agniveer Recruitment Rally for 2024-25 has commenced. The Common Entrance Examination is for candidates from various districts in Karnataka and Kerala.

The registration covers categories including Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Office Assistant/ Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesmen 10TH Pass, Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Pass, Agniveer General Duty (Women Military Police), Nursing Assistant, Nursing Assistant Veterinary and Sepoy Pharma. Detailed information on age, educational qualifications, and other criteria for each category is available in the notification uploaded on the Indian Army website.

The schedule of recruitment events includes an application window from February 13 to March 22 and the conduct of the Online Common Entrance Exam from April 22. Aspiring candidates must create an account on the Join Indian Army website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and register by providing the necessary details.

