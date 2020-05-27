Registration fee cut for flats costing less than ₹35 lakh

To provide a boost to affordable housing, the State government has decided to reduce registration fee from 5% to 2% for each housing flat that costs less than ₹20 lakh and from 5% to 3% for housing flats costing less than ₹35 lakh. This was promised in the 2020-21 budget.
The reduction in registration fee is expected to benefit lower-middle income groups and boost demand for housing in the State. Owing to lockdown the revenue generated from stamps and registration department was likely to see a decline of ₹3,524 crore during 2020-21, said an official press note from the Chief Minister’s Office.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism