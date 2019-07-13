Registrar: Sewage flow into Kukkarahalli lake stopped

The University of Mysore, the custodian of Kukkarahalli lake, on Friday said sewage flow from the damaged drainpipe on the side of Hunsur Road has been stopped after the lake spewed froth.

Acting on reports appearing in a section of the media, Registrar Lingaraj Gandhi, who was accompanied by the university engineers and officers, visited the lake and inspected frothing near the boating point.

Dr. Gandhi told The Hindu that sewage flow into the lake had been stopped after the discharge was detected on the side of Hunsur Road near Paduvarahalli.

The drain pipe that runs across the lake was apparently damaged and has been fixed to check sewage entry.

“On coming across frothing at the lake, we informed the Mysuru City Corporation, which told us that the sewage discharge had been plugged. However, the sewage flow was not much,” he said, adding that frothing could have occurred for various reasons.

Lack of freshwater entry in the absence of rain could also be one of the reasons, he said, and added that blockages of freshwater inlets had been cleared for the smooth flow of rainwater.