Registrar of Sharnbasva University dies in accident

Registrar (Evaluation) of Sharnbasva University Lingraj Shastri  

Registrar (Evaluation) of Sharnbasva University Lingraj Shastri was killed and his wife and son seriously injured after their car rammed a tree in Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district on Sunday. He was 51.

Return to Kalaburagi

They were on their way back to Kalaburagi after visiting Basavakalyan when the incident took place.

Dr. Shastri’s son was driving the car. He lost control of the vehicle and rammed the tree. Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Dr. Sharnbaswappa Appa, faculty and staff have expressed grief over the sudden demise of Dr. Lingraj Shastri.

‘A big loss’

“His services can never be forgotten and it is a big loss to the university. We are all with his family in this hour of grief,” the staff said.


Comments
