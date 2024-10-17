Registrar of NCLT has no power to examine maintainability of petition for initiation of insolvency proceedings: Karnataka High Court  

The Registrar of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has no power in law to assume the role of an adjudicator to decide the maintainability of the petition filed for initiating insolvency resolution process, said the High Court of Karnataka.

“The act of receiving of the petition initiating the insolvency resolution process is ministerial and procedural in nature. It is an elementary stage which does not have any adjudicatory process. This act on the part of the Registrar in receiving petitions under Sections 94 or 95 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, has no judicial trapping,” the court said.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind passed the order while allowing an appeal filed by filed by Buoyant Technology Constellations Pvt. Ltd., which had questioned the order of a single judge, who had quashed the company’s resolution process initiated before NCLT. The single judge had passed the order on a litigation between Buoyant Technology and M/s Manyata Reallty.

The single judge had held that a non-maintainable petition for insolvency proceedings before the NCTL has to be nipped in the bud at the stage of registration of petition as interim moratorium comes into play against respondent the moment a petition filed in the registry of the NCLT.

However, the Bench said merely because the code provides automatic statutory benefit of interim moratorium against the respondent as soon a petition is filed for insolvency proceeding, it would not result in the Registrar getting power to examine the aspect of maintainability of such petition.

It is the adjudicating authority of the NCLT which has to examine the maintainability of the petition in terms of Section 96 to 100 of the code and hence, “the adjudicatory function could not be pinned or performed at the stage of receipt of the petition by the Registrar, who has no legal sanction to assume the role of adjudicator to decide the maintainability of the petition.”