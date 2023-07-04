ADVERTISEMENT

Registrar (Administration) and Finance Officer to handle day-to-day affairs at UoM

July 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of the Karnataka High Court staying the appointment of N.K. Lokanath as the Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore, the Registrar (Administration) and Finance Officer have been directed to take necessary action with respect to day-to-day affairs of the university.

A communication from the Governor’s Secretariat was issued on Tuesday, a day after several retired employees of the university held a demonstration in front of Crawford Hall in Mysuru in protest against the failure of the authorities to disburse their monthly pension.

“….I am directed to inform that in view of the stay order issued by the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar (Adminstration) and Finance Officer shall take necessary action with respect to day-to-day affairs of the university viz. payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff, payment of pension etc. until further orders,” said a communication issued by the Special Secretary to the Governor, Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Further, it is instructed not to take any policy decisions/important decisions,” the communication said.

The order is expected to resolve the issue related to payment of pension and salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff.

The University of Mysore’s Retired Employees’ Forum, who had organised the protest, said the situation had arisen over the failure of the Chancellor to appoint an acting Vice-Chancellor in the wake of the High Court decision.

As per the Karnataka State Universities Act 2000, the Chancellor has to fill the vacancy in the post of Vice-Chancellor by appointing the senior most dean as the Acting Vice-Chancellor. “For reasons not known, the compliance with the Act has not happened. As a consequence, pension payment had been held up,” said a former Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US