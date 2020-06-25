Registered private hospitals shouldtreat COVID-19 patients: officer

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Wednesday that it was incumbent on private hospitals that have registered under Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka Scheme to provide treatment to patients having COVID-19. Presiding over a meeting of heads of private hospitals registered for providing COVID-19 treatment at the District Offices Complex here, Mr. Jagadeesha said that 19 hospitals had registered for providing treatment under the scheme.

It was incumbent upon these hospitals to keep beds reserved for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. They should provide treatment to these patients as per government guidelines, he said.

At present, there are 108 COVID-19 positive cases in the district. They were being provided treatment at hospitals in Kundapur and Karkala. If the number of COVID-19 cases increase, then private hospitals should be ready to give treatment to these patients. Steps had been taken to train the sanitation staff in these hospitals. All private hospitals should start fever clinics and have isolation wards, Mr. Jagadeesha said. Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sudhir Chandra Sooda, District Surgeon Madhusudhan Nayak, District Nodal COVID-19 officer Prashanth Bhat and others were present.