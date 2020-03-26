Registered medical practitioners can perform tele-consultation: Government

The State government on Thursday issued an order permitting all registered medical practitioners (RMPs) of Karnataka to practice telemedicine consultations and prescribe medications during the lockdown.

However, it has asked them to follow this practice only in patients whose medical history is known to them, in cases that come for routine follow up or for patients with minor ailments. According to the order, RMPs cannot prescribe injectables.

They should not prescribe any medicine for clinically suspected COVID-19 cases, the order stated.

Advising RMPs to follow certain rules while giving prescriptions, the government has said it should be on the letterhead of the RMP with signature and details.

C.N. Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Chest Diseases, who is also part of the State’s COVID-19 taskforce, said telemedicine is the need of the hour now as it is necessary that people should avoid visiting hospitals unless it is an emergency.

According to a McKinsey report, India could save up to $10 billion in 2025, if telemedicine replaced 30% to 40% of in-person outpatient consultations and there is digitisation in the overall healthcare industry.