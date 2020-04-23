Registered Medical Practitioner booked

The police registered a case under Section 304 of Indian Penal Code against a Registered Medical Practitioner on the charge of causing the death of a 13-year-old girl by giving treatment illegally to her at Kolihal Doddatanda, in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput said in a release here on Thursday.

He had treated the girl in violation of the direction given by the district administration, he said.

The district administration had specifically given instructions to all private doctors to inform the Health Department if any patient went to them for treatment for fever. But, Registered Medical Practitioner M.P. Ajit of Kolihal village gave treatment to the girl for fever, he said.

However, after treatment, the girl died on April 22. Following the incident, her parents lodged a complaint with the Hunsagi Police, he said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer told The Hindu that the accused has gone absconding and the police have launched a search for him.