Register vehicles as per earlier rules for now: HC

New rules were notified on October 31

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State Government to register new non-transport vehicles and fully-built transport vehicles on first sale as per the rules that existed prior to enacting a new rule, which allowed authorised dealers of such vehicles to register vehicles with effect from October 31.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, passed the interim order on a petition filed by M/s Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, Gurugram which has a contract of issuing smart card with the State Transport Department till the year 2024.

It has been contended on behalf of the petitioner company that the new rule, which was notified on October 31, had done away with the system of registering the new vehicles by the RTOs and this system would impact its contract with the Transport Department for issuing registration certificate in the form of smart cards.

The petitioner has also claimed that the draft rule was notified on October 26, 2021m giving five days for the public to give objections and suggestions within five days but the final notification was issued on October 31 itself without providing complete five days for the public to submit objections and suggestions as notified in the draft rules.