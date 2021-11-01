Register complaints about government services at the click of a button now

Bengaluru

01 November 2021 00:26 IST

Integrated Public Grievances Redressal System to be launched by Bommai

The click of a button will help members of the public wishing to lodge their grievances about the services offered by the State Government as the facility will be launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

Over 600 services offered by the State Government through over 50 departments have been mapped out and brought under the Integrated Public Grievances Redressal System, under which people can lodge their complaints through a mobile app, a helpline (1902), or the web portal. Most of the services currently covered under Sakala are also on the integrated system.

Advertising

Advertising

“The system was run on a pilot basis starting from January 2021, and following its success it is being launched by the Chief Minister on Monday,” said Rashmi G., project director of the Integrated Public Grievances Redressal System. She said even the types of possible grievances that can arise out of a service have been mapped out for the benefit of the user and the modes in which grievances were lodged previously. “It will help people articulate well. The public can also track the status of their complaint using the grievance ID/mobile number.”

She said that in the new version of Janaspandana, a grievance lodged will directly reach the last-mile functionary for rectification or to offer solution. Various timelines have been fixed for different services, and if the grievance is not addressed within the timeline it gets automatically escalated to higher authorities, she added.

The new system does not include emergency services such as fire, police or ambulance, and certain commercial activities such as Bescom, BWSSB, and MNREGA, among others. In case of inaction by the officer concerned, a system-generated show-cause notice will be served on them. To check the quality of grievance redressal, committees headed by the Chief Secretary (at the State level) and Deputy Commissioners (at the district level) will periodically review the system.