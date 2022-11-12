Regional Tech Node of Army Design Bureau to be established

A Regional Technology Node (RTN) of Army Design Bureau (ADB) will be inaugurated in Bengaluru on Monday at ASC Centre & College.

ADB is one of India’s milestone projects under the Indian Army’s Make-in-India initiative in the defence sector. In 2016, it was established and to further exploit the success of this model, it was visualised to have similar formal structures at regional level to further extend the outreach and enhance assimilation of technology in the Indian Army.

RTN-B will leverage the location of ASC Centre & College to interface with trade, industry, and academia with specific focus on IT, to coordinate advancements in technology for the all benefit of the Indian Army.

The role of ADB is to conduct technology scans, identify technologies for acquisition and development, and facilitate R&D efforts with industry, academia, Defence Public Sector Undertakings and the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The intention is to provide inputs and enable them to understand user requirements while initiating design and development cases with the aim to promote indigenisation.