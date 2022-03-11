Regional Science Centre to celebrate 10th anniversary

The Dharwad facility has lined up several science, technology, mathematics events

The Regional Science Centre located on Karnatak University campus in Dharwad. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Dharwad facility has lined up several science, technology, mathematics events

The Dharwad Regional Science Centre (DRSC) located on the Karnatak University premises is all set to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

A series of events in science, technology and mathematics will be held from March 13 to March 18.

The decennial celebration programme will be inaugurated on Sunday by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti. Karnatak University Vice-Chancellor K.B. Gudasi will preside over it.

Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad and Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur and others will be present.

Guests will felicitate Padmashri award winner Abdul Khadir Nadakattin.

A workshop on astronomy will be held for high school teachers on the Monday.

Additional Commissioner of Education Siddaramappa Biradar, S.B. Hinchigeri, K. Gopinath will speak. Veeranna Bolishetty will preside over the workshop.

A two-day workshop for science and mathematics teachers will be held on March 15 and 16.

The former Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University B.G. Mulimani will inaugurate it. SBI AGM Udaykumar B.V. and Higher Education Academy Director S.M. Shivaprasad will speak.

On March 17, there will be a symposium for mathematics teachers on setting up Maths Lab. Education Department Assistant Director Gajanan Mannikeri will inaugurate it, while S.S. Keladimath and H.B. Walikar will be special invitees.

Anand Pandurangi, psychiatrist, will deliver the valedictory remarks on March 18. M.Y. Karidurgannavar and Laxman Uppar will be the other guests. Veeranna Bolishetty will preside over the valedictory function.