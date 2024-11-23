ADVERTISEMENT

Regional parties that go with the Congress will also sink like the grand old party, says Joshi

Published - November 23, 2024 08:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Union Minister has said that the Assembly election results in Maharashtra have once again proved that Rahul Gandhi is a political failure

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the Congress has now brought down Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Citing the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly election results, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has said that regional parties will also sink if they decide to go with the Congress.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that the Congress has already lost its existence.

“The Congress is a sinking ship and those who hold its hand will also sink along with it. In Maharashtra, the Congress has suffered a crushing defeat and the regional parties that aligned with it have also sunk,” he said.

He said that while it is natural that loss and victory are part of politics, the Congress has lost its very existence. “The Congress has now brought down Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. The JMM has just escaped from being sunk by the Congress,” he said.

Admitting that has been a debacle for the BJP in Jharkhand, he said that the BJP gave a tough fight to the Congress alliance there.

Mr. Joshi also said that the Assembly elections in Maharashtra have once again proved that Rahul Gandhi is a failed leader. Sonia Gandhi is trying to fly the Congress aeroplane by installing a new engine but it has again failed to take off. Her attempts to launch Rahul Gandhi too have failed again, he said.

‘Ruling party winning natural’

Commenting on the victory of the Congress in the Karnataka bypolls, Mr. Joshi said that it is natural for the electorate to elect the ruling party members during byelections. The people usually vote for the ruling party in anticipation of additional allocation of funds for development. However, in this elections, money power and distribution of liquor have also played a prominent role, he added.

The fact that Ministers and MLAs camped and worked at the gram panchayat level indicates the misuse of administration for the sake of winning the elections, he said and added that the party will introspect and contemplate on the reasons for the defeat in the byelections.

