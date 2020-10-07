Karnataka

Regional Fire Officer caught red-handed in Kalaburagi

ACB sleuths during action against Regional Fire Officer S.E. Lakappa in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.  

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught red-handed a Regional Fire Officer S.E. Lakappa on the charge of accepting bribe of ₹ 75,000 in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

According to ACB, Lakappa sought the money from Nagaraj Mareppa when the latter submitted an application seeking a No Objection Certificate for starting a new college.

A team led by ACB Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar caught Lakappa red-handed while he was receiving the bribe from Nagaraj Mareppa at his office on Tuesday afternoon. The accused has been arrested.

