Regional Empowered Committee has not given forest clearance to Mahadayi, says H.K. Patil

February 15, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who made tall claims about getting forest clearance for Kalasa Banduri Nala Project within 72 hours, should now first apologise to farmers for their lies and also answer why Regional Empowered Committee (REC) on Forest and Environment comprising BJP leaders has created a hurdle for the project instead of clearing it, according to Congress leader H.K. Patil.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Patil sought to know what happened to the claims made by Mr. Joshi and Mr. Bommai about getting forest clearance within 72 hours and why suddenly the issue of wildlife has been raised by the REC comprising BJP leaders.

“The BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have been telling blatant lies on the Mahadayi issue with even Mr. Shah saying that Mahadayi is a gift of the BJP to North Karnataka farmers. They even held victory celebrations after getting approval for detailed project report as if everything has been cleared. Now, Mr. Shah’s lies are on record and the truth is also on record. If Mr. Shah fails to apologise for his lies, he will go on record as a liar in the history of Mahadayi,” he said.

“The wildlife issue raised by REC has helped Goa government in the Supreme Court which has directed Karnataka not to go ahead with the project unless all statutory clearances are obtained,” he said.

Mr. Patil termed the whole development as political drama being played by BJP leaders who just wanted to dupe farmers in the name of the project. “Although more than two days have passed after the Supreme Court gave that direction, there is no official response from the State government. Both Mr. Joshi and Mr. Bommai are tightlipped over the development,” he said.

White Paper

Mr. Patil said that as the legislature session is under way, the Chief Minister should issue a White Paper on all developments concerning the Mahadayi issue starting from the initiation of the project to now.

Mr. Patil said that the REC is holding special meetings to give forest clearances for sand mining, limestone mining and other mining projects that too when elections are fast approaching.

“For REC, the issue of wildlife is not important in cases of mining projects but it becomes important in the case of Mahadayi,” he said and added that he will petition the Election Commission asking it to take serious note of clearances being given for mining ahead of elections.

He said that he will also urge the Chief Minister to look into the issues immediately, if he is really concerned about the project and get the required clearances as announced earlier without any delay.