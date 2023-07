Regional Commissioner takes charge in Belagavi

July 14, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Two senior officers, Regional Commissioner and Police Commissioner, took charge in Belagavi on Friday.

Sanjay B. Shettennavar, IAS officer of the 2008 batch, took charge as Regional Commissioner of Belagavi Division.

Additional Regional Commissioner S.S. Biradar and other officers were present.

Mr. Shettennavar has earlier served as Managing Director Hutti Gold Mines, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri and Vijayapura. He has four more years of service left.

And, S.N. Sidramappa took charge as the Police Commissioner of Belagavi city. He has earlier served as Managingn Director of KEONICS and Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru.

Deputy Commissioners of Police and other officers were present.